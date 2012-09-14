FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Bayer agreed to buy Teva Pharmaceutical's U.S. animal health operations for up to $145 million to bolster its own veterinary drugs business.

The price includes an upfront payment of $60 million and $85 million in milestone payments linked to manufacturing and sales targets, the German drugmaker said on Friday.

Bayer expects to close the deal 2013, once it gains antitrust and regulatory clearance. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)