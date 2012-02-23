FRANKFURT Feb 23Former Bayer AG chief executive Werner Wenning will return to Germany's largest drugmaker later this year as chairman of its supervisory board, the company said on Thursday.

"It is planned that he succeed Manfred Schneider as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as of Oct. 1, 2012," Germany's largest drugmaker said in a statement.

Sources had told Reuters last month that Wenning could join the supervisory board in the final months of the year following the end of a two-year regulatory 'cooling off' period.

Wenning relinquished the drugmaker's helm in September 2010 after an eight-year stint, turning control over to current chief executive Marijn Dekkers.

Germany's corporate governance rules say company executives must take a two-year break before switching to the supervisory board, which oversees executive issues such as strategy and pay.

To allow Wenning to join Bayer's supervisory board, Bayer shareholders need to give prior approval at a shareholder meeting scheduled for April 27.

Wenning became CEO in 2002, having started at the company as an apprentice in 1966.

He took over a company plunged into crisis by the 2001 market withdrawal of the potential blockbuster cholesterol drug Baycol, also known as Lipobay, which had been linked to deadly side effects.

In 2003, Wenning set out to overhaul the group's structure, giving its healthcare, plastics and pesticides units greater autonomy and later spinning off much of its chemicals businesses under the name Lanxess.

Wenning also clinched takeover deals that transformed Bayer's drugs business: buying Roche's non-prescription drugs business for 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and German healthcare rival Schering for 17 billion euros.

Bayer earlier on Thursday said it would propose a dividend of 1.65 euros per share on its 2011 earnings. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)