FRANKFURT Feb 23Former Bayer AG
chief executive Werner Wenning will return to
Germany's largest drugmaker later this year as chairman of its
supervisory board, the company said on Thursday.
"It is planned that he succeed Manfred Schneider as Chairman
of the Supervisory Board as of Oct. 1, 2012," Germany's largest
drugmaker said in a statement.
Sources had told Reuters last month that Wenning could join
the supervisory board in the final months of the year following
the end of a two-year regulatory 'cooling off' period.
Wenning relinquished the drugmaker's helm in September 2010
after an eight-year stint, turning control over to current chief
executive Marijn Dekkers.
Germany's corporate governance rules say company executives
must take a two-year break before switching to the supervisory
board, which oversees executive issues such as strategy and pay.
To allow Wenning to join Bayer's supervisory board, Bayer
shareholders need to give prior approval at a shareholder
meeting scheduled for April 27.
Wenning became CEO in 2002, having started at the company as
an apprentice in 1966.
He took over a company plunged into crisis by the 2001
market withdrawal of the potential blockbuster cholesterol drug
Baycol, also known as Lipobay, which had been linked to deadly
side effects.
In 2003, Wenning set out to overhaul the group's structure,
giving its healthcare, plastics and pesticides units greater
autonomy and later spinning off much of its chemicals businesses
under the name Lanxess.
Wenning also clinched takeover deals that transformed
Bayer's drugs business: buying Roche's non-prescription
drugs business for 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and German
healthcare rival Schering for 17 billion euros.
Bayer earlier on Thursday said it would propose a dividend
of 1.65 euros per share on its 2011 earnings.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)