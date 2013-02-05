FRANKFURT Feb 5 German drugmaker Bayer
said on Tuesday it planned to collaborate with U.S.
peer Portola Pharmaceuticals to study several drugs that reverse
the effects of its blood-thinner Xarelto.
Bayer said it expected to complete the study in the second
half of this year.
Dangerous bleeding is one of the main risks of bloodthinners
such as Xarelto, which are used against thrombosis or heart
attacks, and drugs can be applied more widely if they have
so-called "antidotes".
U.S. regulators last June rejected the use of Xarelto to
prevent heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute
coronary syndrome (ACS), citing the risk of bleeding.
Bayer said in September its development partner Johnson &
Johnson had filed a response to the regulators'
concerns.