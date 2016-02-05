FRANKFURT Feb 5 Europe's drug regulator said on Friday the defective blood clotting test device used in a key trial for the approval of Bayer's top-selling anti-clotting drug Xarelto did not distort the main findings.

"Xarelto can continue to be used as before, in line with the current prescribing information," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on its website. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)