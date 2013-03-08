FRANKFURT, March 8 Bayer has
initiated two new late-stage studies to widen the use of its
anti-blood-clotting pill Xarelto, one of its most important new
drugs.
The German company, which is developing the pill with U.S.
peer Johnson & Johnson, said it would start a Phase III
clinical trial to test Xarelto in patients with chronic heart
failure and significant coronary artery disease.
In another trial, also in the third and last phase of
testing required for regulatory approval, the drug will be
tested on patients receiving a stent to widen narrowed or
obstructed arteries, also called percutaneous coronary
intervention.
Xarelto, for which Bayer expects more than 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion) in annual peak sales, is already approved for
several uses, the largest being stroke prevention in patients
suffering from a form of irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
U.S. health regulators this month denied approval to an
expanded use of Xarelto to reduce the risk of heart attacks and
strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.