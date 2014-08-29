FRANKFURT Aug 29 Germany's Bayer
said it plans to launch three new studies to add more uses for
its anti-clotting drug Xarelto, one of its top five new
medicines.
Xarelto, which competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Pfizer's Eliquis pill in stroke prevention, reached
sales of $1.7 billion in the 12 months through June, with
analysts estimating annual sales could rise to more than $9.5
billion by 2020.
Two new Phase III trials are to test Xarelto, jointly
developed with U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, on patients
with embolic stroke of undetermined source and peripheral artery
disease, Bayer said in a statement on Friday.
The third new study is a Phase II trial designed to evaluate
Xarelto for long-term prevention in patients who have suffered
an acute coronary syndrome. If the study is successful, a Phase
III study will follow, Bayer said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7592 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)