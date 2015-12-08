BERLIN Dec 8 European and U.S. drug safety
agencies are looking into whether a defective blood-clotting
test device affected a trial involving Bayer's
anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto, they said on Tuesday.
The study compared Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, with
older drug warfarin for the prevention of stroked and systemic
embolisms in patients with irregular heartbeat.
"Due to the defect it is now thought that the INR
(international normalised ratio) device may have impacted the
clotting results in some patients in the warfarin group," the
European Medicines Agency said in a statement, adding it will
publish the results when the investigation is complete.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also said it was
"aware of concerns regarding the INR device and its use in the
Rocket AF trial and is reviewing relevant data".
Germany-based Bayer said it had conducted a number of
sensitivity analyses that confirmed the results of the clinical
trial.
"Bayer is working closely with health authorities to address
any questions they may have," a spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement. "Study after study continues to confirm that Xarelto
is performing as expected with a positive benefit-risk profile."
The investigation was first reported by German daily
Handelsblatt.
Stroke prevention pill Xarelto competes with Bristol
Myers-Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis. Bayer said at
the end of October that Xarelto has a 34 percent market share
globally.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Till Weber; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)