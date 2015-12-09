* Regulators say looking into implications of faulty device
* Bayer, drug research institute say effect was negligible
* Xarelto, co-developed with J&J, is best-selling Bayer drug
* Bayer shares down 1.7 percent
(Adds comment from head of European Medicines Agency)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 European and U.S. drug
regulators are looking into whether a defective blood clotting
test device affected a trial involving Bayer's
top-selling anti-clotting drug Xarelto, hitting the German
drugmaker's shares.
The study compared Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, with
older drug warfarin for preventing strokes in patients with a
type of irregular heartbeat common among the elderly.
"Due to the defect it is now thought that the INR
(international normalised ratio) device may have impacted the
clotting results in some patients in the warfarin group," the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding it would publish
results of its investigation when complete.
EMA Executive Director Guido Rasi said he would like to see
independent research confirming the benefits of Xarelto, given
the controversy.
"It would be nice to have some independent study carried out
to give confidence in the use of this medicine," he told
reporters. "Having said that, I would expect that quite soon we
will have a final opinion."
An INR device measures how quickly blood starts clotting.
The Alere INRatio and INRatio2 PT/INR Monitor system was
recalled in December 2014 after giving falsely low test results.
Bayer and Duke University's Clinical Research Institute,
which conducted some of the trial work and which used the device
in question, said they had each concluded from fresh analyses
that the faulty device did not have an effect on the overall
trial results.
ORIGINAL TRIAL
"The findings from the (secondary) analysis are consistent
with the results from the original trial and do not alter the
conclusions," Duke said in a statement.
Bayer chalked up 1.68 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in
revenue from Xarelto in 2014 and 1.60 billion in the first nine
months of 2015, up 38 percent from a year earlier, making it
Bayer's best-selling drug.
The investigation into the device hit Bayer's shares, which
were 1.7 percent lower by 1530 GMT, although analysts said the
impact would likely be limited.
"Given that ... probably hundreds of different devices were
used to assess the control group patients, a single defective
device is unlikely to have a statistically relevant effect on
the overall outcome," Kepler Cheuvreux's Fabian Wenner said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was aware of
concerns and was reviewing relevant data.
"Bayer is working closely with health authorities to address
any questions they may have," a spokeswoman said. "Study after
study continues to confirm that Xarelto is performing as
expected with a positive benefit-risk profile."
The investigation was first reported by German daily
Handelsblatt.
Xarelto, jointly developed and marketed with Bayer's partner
Johnson & Johnson, competes with Bristol Myers-Squibb
and Pfizer's Eliquis. Bayer said at the end of
October that Xarelto has a 34 percent market share globally.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan, Till Weber and Ben
Hirschler; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)