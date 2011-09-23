FRANKFURT, Sept 23 European regulators
recommended approval of Bayer's biggest pipeline drug Xarelto
for use in the mass market of stroke prevention.
Bayer had applied for approval of Xarelto for use in stroke
prevention and vein thrombosis, and has now received positive
opinions from the European Medicines Agency for both
indications, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
Xarelto, based on the active ingredient rivaroxaban, is one
of three new anti-blood-clotting pills expected to replace the
decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer
warfarin.
Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral
drugs as high as $20 billion.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould)