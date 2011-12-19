(Corrects spelling of generic name rivaroxaban in 2nd paragraph, removes extraneous clauses in 2nd and 3rd paragraph)

FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Commission approved Bayer's Xarelto for use in the mass market of stroke prevention, allowing the German drugmaker to enter the biggest regional market for the pill.

The drug, based on active ingredient rivaroxaban, was cleared to prevent strokes in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heart beat common among the elderly, and to fight deep vein thromboses (DVT), Bayer said in a statement on Monday.

Bayer in September had received a recommendation from the European Union's healthcare watchdog for both indications.

U.S. health regulators in November approved the once-a-day anti-clotting pill, which Bayer co-developed with Johnson & Johnson, for use in stroke prevention.

Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in peak annual sales from the product.

Europe would be Bayer's biggest market for the pill because it will only receive up to 30 percent of any U.S. sales as part of its co-development and marketing agreement with U.S. partner Johnson & Johnson.

Xarelto is one of three new anti-blood-clotting pills expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.

Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral drugs to be as high as $20 billion.

Unlisted peer Boehringer Ingelheim in August won European marketing clearance for its rival stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, defending its lead over Bayer in one of the most promising new classes of medicine.

Cases of fatal bleeding associated with Pradaxa have alerted a number of regulators worldwide but the product continues to be cleared for marketing.

Another rival treatment is Eliquis, being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer and seen as possibly best in terms of efficacy and risks.

While Pradaxa was first to market, most analysts believe Bayer's Xarelto will offer a somewhat better effectiveness-risk profile.

Bayer's drug would be administered only once a day, as against twice a day in the case of Pradaxa and Eliquis, which would be a relief for the mostly elderly, and often frail, patient target group. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)