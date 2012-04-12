FRANKFURT, April 12 German drugmaker Bayer
said it submitted its Xarelto blood-thinning pill for
European Union approval for the treatment of dangerous blood
clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.
It also applied for approval for the pill's use in
preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of
blood clotting - it said in a statement on Thursday.
Bayer and its development partner Johnson & Johnson's
said last month blood clot preventer Xarelto proved as
effective as and safer than standard treatments pulmonary
embolism in a big study.
This could possibly pave the way for it to become the
eventual preferred treatment for the third most common cause of
deaths in hospitals.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)