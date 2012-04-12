FRANKFURT, April 12 German drugmaker Bayer said it submitted its Xarelto blood-thinning pill for European Union approval for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.

It also applied for approval for the pill's use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of blood clotting - it said in a statement on Thursday.

Bayer and its development partner Johnson & Johnson's said last month blood clot preventer Xarelto proved as effective as and safer than standard treatments pulmonary embolism in a big study.

This could possibly pave the way for it to become the eventual preferred treatment for the third most common cause of deaths in hospitals. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)