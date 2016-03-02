Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LUSAKA, March 2 Bayer opened an office in Zambia on Wednesday to focus on the local agricultural sector through its Crop Science Division, the German chemical and pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.
"We will also be looking at expanding our healthcare business in Zambia," Klaus Eckstein, Bayer's head of crop science in southern Africa, said in a statement.
Bayer said it planned to increase Zambia's access to crop protection to improve food production.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order