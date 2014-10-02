BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
FRANKFURT Oct 2 Bayer Ag
* Placed jumbo bond with a volume of $7 billion
* Net cash provided by the bond will replace part of bridge financing secured in connection with takeover of Merck & Co's OTC unit Source text: bit.ly/1vzhWkb Further company coverage:
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing