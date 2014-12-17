Alexion to cut 7 pct of workforce
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.
Dec 17 Bayer Ag
* Says - submits application for u.s. Fda approval for recombinant factor VIII product (BAY 81-8973) for treatment of hemophilia a in adults and children
* Says submission follows bayer's recent application to european medicines agency (ema) for approval of same indication in european union
* Says plans to submit bay 81-8973 for approval in other countries in coming weeks and months Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
* Vca - Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on march 8, 2017 with ftc, antitrust division and re-filed same on march 10, 2017