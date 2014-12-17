Dec 17 Bayer Ag

* Says - submits application for u.s. Fda approval for recombinant factor VIII product (BAY 81-8973) for treatment of hemophilia a in adults and children

* Says submission follows bayer's recent application to european medicines agency (ema) for approval of same indication in european union

* Says plans to submit bay 81-8973 for approval in other countries in coming weeks and months