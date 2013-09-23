FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German state-owned lender BayernLB said chief executive Gerd Haeusler will step down at the end of the year, following a restructuring of the bank.

Reuters had reported on Sunday that Haeusler would soon step down.

The supervisory board is now looking for a successor with the help of outside experts, the bank said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)