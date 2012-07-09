BRUSSELS, July 9 Europe's competition watchdog and the owners of ailing BayernLB have agreed on a restructuring of the German publicly-owned wholesale lender, which received a 10-billion-euro ($12.3 billion) bailout in the financial crisis.

"We can announce a final agreement," European Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.

Germany's second-biggest public-sector bank has agreed to repay 5 billion euros in state aid by 2019 and halve the size of its balance sheet, among other by selling several units.

BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis. The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in fresh capital, boosting its stake to 94 percent and diluting the stake held by Bavarian savings banks to 6 percent.

Negotiations over the revamp had dragged on for three years as the EU had criticised the contribution of the savings banks as too low and had demanded that a sale of BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must reflect market prices.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has so far ordered more than 40 banks that received aid across the 27-country European Union to shed assets, stop paying dividends and halt acquisitions to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage.

