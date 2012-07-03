(Corrects in first paragraph to 2019 from 2020)

FRANKFURT, July 3 BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in state aid by 2019 and halve the size of its balance sheet as it seeks to win European Union regulatory approval for a bailout of the German lender.

"The bank is being restructured and will be about half the size when compared to 2008 levels," BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the European Commission set out its conditions for approving a bailout in 2008. By agreeing to the demands of Brussels regulators, the Bavaria-based lender moves a step closer to setting aside complex negotiations which have dogged the bank for years.

BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis.

The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in fresh capital, boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the savings banks' stake to 6 percent.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor)