(Corrects in first paragraph to 2019 from 2020)
FRANKFURT, July 3 BayernLB agreed to
repay 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in state aid by 2019 and
halve the size of its balance sheet as it seeks to win European
Union regulatory approval for a bailout of the German lender.
"The bank is being restructured and will be about half the
size when compared to 2008 levels," BayernLB Chief Executive
Gerd Haeusler said on Tuesday.
The decision comes after the European Commission set out its
conditions for approving a bailout in 2008. By agreeing to the
demands of Brussels regulators, the Bavaria-based lender moves a
step closer to setting aside complex negotiations which have
dogged the bank for years.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments
turned sour in the financial crisis.
The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in fresh
capital, boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the
savings banks' stake to 6 percent.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said
BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets
and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
