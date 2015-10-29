FRANKFURT Oct 29 German state-owned landesbank
lender BayernLB said Austria would pay it 1.23
billion euros ($1.3 billion) to settle a dispute over Austrian
"bad bank" Heta.
BayernLB, 75 percent owned by Bavaria, bought a majority in
what was then Hypo Alpe Adria for 1.6 billion euros in 2007,
only to have it nationalised by Austria two years later after a
Balkan expansion spree went awry.
The failure of Hypo, whose assets Heta is winding down, had
sparked multiple lawsuits in Austria and Germany with claims and
counter-claims amounting to about 16 billion euros.
Earlier this month, Austria's parliament passed a bill
paving the way for the government to reach settlements with the
creditors of the defunct Hypo Alpe Adria and remove a millstone
from the country's public finances.
The 1.23 billion euro settlement represents a sum equivalent
to 45 percent of Bavaria's claims against Heta.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)