UPDATE 1-Egypt's cabinet approves 2017/18 budget, targeting 9.1 percent deficit
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said.
MUNICH, April 17 German state-backed lender BayernLB has filed a 2.6 billion euros ($2.80 billion) lawsuit against the Austrian state of Carinthia for the expropriation of BayernLB's former Austrian subsidiary Hypo Alpe Adria. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Cowen Group Inc - CEFC China also agrees to provide $175 million in new debt financing to Cowen