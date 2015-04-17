MUNICH, April 17 German state-backed lender BayernLB has filed a 2.6 billion euros ($2.80 billion) lawsuit against the Austrian state of Carinthia for the expropriation of BayernLB's former Austrian subsidiary Hypo Alpe Adria. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)