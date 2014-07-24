BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary's purchase of MKB Bank
from German state-backed lender BayernLB fits into
the government's strategy to increase Hungarian ownership in the
domestic bank sector, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on
Thursday.
In an interview posted on the government's website Varga
said MKB's purchase was the first important step in the sector's
consolidation. He said the aim was to make MKB a strong and
profitable bank.
"Our hope is that MKB regains its strong, competitive
position within one or two years and thus it can be sold on the
market," Varga said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)