FRANKFURT Feb 3 BayernLB plans to
repay 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) of state bailout funds
in April, the German public-sector lender said on Wednesday.
After the payment, BayernLB will still have 1 billion euros
of state aid, which it aims to return ahead of a 2019 deadline
agreed with the European Commission, it added.
Sources had told Reuters in November that BayernLB wanted to
repay the complete remaining 2.3 billion euros in state aid in
2016, a move which would allow it to open up branches in Asia to
strengthen its business with its German corporate clients and to
expand its real estate business.
In the financial crisis, the German federal state of Bavaria
injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it
4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities
that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019,
while the remaining 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as
part of Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings
banks own the rest.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
