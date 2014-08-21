FRANKFURT Aug 21 German public-sector lender BayernLB said its strong capitalisation put it in a good position ahead of European Central Bank health checks of the financial sector.

"As at 30 June 2014, BayernLB has a very solid CET 1 ratio of 14.4 percent and is therefore well prepared for the ECB's asset quality review and subsequent bank stress test in the fourth quarter," BayernLB said in a statement on Thursday.

The lender nevertheless said the sale of banking subsidiary MKB in Hungary would contribute to a consolidated loss for the full year, despite good earnings at BayernLB's core business. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)