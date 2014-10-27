MUNICH Oct 27 A German court on Monday handed former BayernLB Chief Executive Werner Schmidt a suspended prison sentence of 18 months for bribing an Austrian politician when acquiring Hypo Alpe Adria (HGAA).

The sentence is one of only a few cases where a German bank manager has faced punishment for actions that led to the near-failure of a business during the financial crisis.

Munich-based public-sector bank BayernLB bought Hypo in 2007. In 2009, Austria had to take over the loss-making lender to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through eastern Europe, and BayernLB lost a total of 3.7 billion euros ($4.7 billion) on its investment.

Schmidt, who stepped down in 2008, has admitted to bribing the now-deceased head of government of Austria's Carinthia state, Joerg Haider, during negotiations to buy the bank.

The court dismissed separate allegations of breach of trust against Schmidt.

Public prosecutors had argued that Schmidt and seven of his former board colleagues should be found guilty of embezzling money by overpaying heavily for Hypo. Proceedings against most of the other defendants have been dismissed, though some of them had to pay several thousand euros to end the cases against them.

The hit that BayernLB took from the Hypo acquisition is still the subject of discussions in other courtrooms.

Earlier this month, BayernLB sued Austria for passing a law that forces some creditors to share the costs of winding down Hypo.

In another case against German bankers, a court in July acquitted ex-managers of bailed-out German lender HSH Nordbank of charges including accounting fraud in a high-profile case stemming from the financial crisis.

A criminal case against former managers of bailed-out LBBW for accounting fraud in April ended with a settlement in which the court ordered them to make payments to charities.

