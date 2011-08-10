VIENNA/MUNICH Aug 10 German landesbank BayernLB has sued the staff foundation at Hypo Alpe Adria, alleging the German bank was duped in 2007 into buying the Austrian lender that Vienna later had to nationalise.

BayernLB and Hypo confirmed media reports that the German bank had filed suit in a Vienna court over the workers' foundation's sale of its small stake.

The 50 million euro suit could be the first step by BayernLB -- which took a 3.7 billion euro ($5.21 billion) hit on the acquisition -- toward going after Hypo's other former owners, including an investor group and its home province of Carinthia.

The former owners have denied any wrongdoing.

Hypo Alpe Adria, Austria's sixth-biggest bank, had to be rescued in late 2009 to stave off a collapse.

Prosecutors in Germany, Austria and Croatia are investigating former managers, shareholders and business partners of Hypo and BayernLB on suspicion they lined their pockets at the expense of the banks. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Christian Kraemer in Munich; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 euro)