FRANKFURT Dec 14 BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said the suspension of payments from nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria does not impact its balance sheet.

On Thursday Hypo Alpe Adria said it could not by law repay most of the 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) in financing to BayernLB. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)