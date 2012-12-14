UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
FRANKFURT Dec 14 BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said the suspension of payments from nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria does not impact its balance sheet.
On Thursday Hypo Alpe Adria said it could not by law repay most of the 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) in financing to BayernLB. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)