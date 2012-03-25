FRANKFURT, March 25 German savings banks have
pulled out of a deal to restructure Bayerische Landesbank
, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person
familiar with the talks.
The banks have backtracked on an agreement on their level of
contributions toward a restructuring plan that would have
included the sale of BayernLB's mortgage lending unit LBS
Bayern, the news agency said, citing the person.
Spokespeople for the Bavarian savings banks were not
immediately available for comment while BayernLB declined to
comment.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said
that BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell
assets and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid
rules more than three years after its bailout.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 due to risky investments
in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners, the state of
Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, to pump
in billions of euros.
On Friday, Theo Zellner, president of Bavaria's savings
banks, said an agreement between the EU and Bavarian savings
banks regarding the scope of commitment in BayernLB's rescue
efforts was possible in March, though ambitious.
"This rather looks like tactics on the last stretch of
negotiations," a source close to BayernLB told Reuters on Sunday
with regard to the news report.
A second source close to the bank said he was still "very
positive" there would be some sort of agreement between the EU
and BayernLB's owners shortly.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Mark Potter)