FRANKFURT Feb 3 German state-backed lender BayernLB is considering putting money aside for expected losses tied to its former ownership of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria and will likely post a significant net loss for 2014, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A new law that Austria passed on Hypo last year made it less likely that BayernLB will recoup all of the 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) that it considers as loans to Hypo but that Austria sees as equity, the person said.

However, BayernLB is only considering provisioning for 800 million euros that the law stipulates the lender will have to forego, the person said, adding that no exact volume of reserves has yet been defined.

BayernLB declined to comment.

The Munich-based lender and Hypo are ensnarled in a web of litigation over who pays for the mess at Hypo, whose near-collapse after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both countries billions of euros. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze)