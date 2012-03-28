FRANKFURT, March 28 The owners of ailing BayernLB agreed on a restructuring of the German publicly-owned wholesale lender in a bid to win approval from Europe's competition watchdog.

"In the EU state aid proceedings a sustainable compromise between Bavaria's savings banks and the regional state of Bavaria has been reached," the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, a co-owner of BayernLB, said on Wednesday.

It gave no detail on what the restructuring would involve.

The association's president Theo Zeller said no decision has been reached in talks with the European Commission, which wants the savings banks to increase their contribution to the BayernLB bailout.

BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis. The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in fresh capital, boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the savings banks' stake to 6 percent.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules.

"We can no longer afford zombie banks as we struggle to generate growth and at a time when many EU governments are asking the people to tighten their belts," he said.

The EU has criticised the contribution of the savings banks to the revamp as too low and has demanded that a sale of BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must reflect market prices.

The savings banks are set to buy LBS for between 1 billion euros and 1.2 billion, sources close to the negotiations said.

They added that BayernLB is also ready to divest its loss-making Hungarian unit MKB and real estate unit GBW. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)