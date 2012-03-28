FRANKFURT, March 28 The owners of ailing
BayernLB agreed on a restructuring of the German
publicly-owned wholesale lender in a bid to win approval from
Europe's competition watchdog.
"In the EU state aid proceedings a sustainable compromise
between Bavaria's savings banks and the regional state of
Bavaria has been reached," the Association of Bavarian Savings
Banks, a co-owner of BayernLB, said on Wednesday.
It gave no detail on what the restructuring would involve.
The association's president Theo Zeller said no decision has
been reached in talks with the European Commission, which wants
the savings banks to increase their contribution to the BayernLB
bailout.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments
turned sour in the financial crisis. The state of Bavaria
injected 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in fresh capital,
boosting its holding to 94 percent and diluting the savings
banks' stake to 6 percent.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said
BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets
and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules.
"We can no longer afford zombie banks as we struggle to
generate growth and at a time when many EU governments are
asking the people to tighten their belts," he said.
The EU has criticised the contribution of the savings banks
to the revamp as too low and has demanded that a sale of
BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must
reflect market prices.
The savings banks are set to buy LBS for between 1 billion
euros and 1.2 billion, sources close to the negotiations said.
They added that BayernLB is also ready to divest its
loss-making Hungarian unit MKB and real estate unit GBW.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)