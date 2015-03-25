(Adds details, background)

MUNICH, March 25 German state-backed lender BayernLB posted a 1.32 billion euro ($1.45 billion) loss in 2014 after booking a 1.2 billion writedown on the value of loans to bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which it sold to Austria in the financial crisis.

Risk provisions spiked to 1.5 billion euros from 320 million in 2013, mainly for expected losses tied to Hypo, which it owned from 2007 to 2009, the bank said on Wednesday.

A hit of 1.07 billion from the sale of Hungarian unit MKB also weighed on 2014 earnings.

A new law that Austria passed on Hypo last year has made it less likely BayernLB will recoup all of the 2.4 billion euros it considers loans to Hypo, but which Austria views as equity.

Austria's finance minister this month declined to estimate the size of losses faced by creditors of Hypo's "bad bank" -- Heta Asset Resolution.

According to Bundesbank statistics, German banks have 5.5 billion euros of exposure to Heta, with BayernLB accounting for 2.4 billion.

The Munich-based lender and Hypo are ensnared in a web of litigation over who is to pay for the mess at Hypo, the near-collapse of which after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in Austria and Germany billions of euros.

BayernLB Chief Executive Johannes-Joerg Riegler said Austria was trying to escape its responsibilities.

"We have to see that we get back onto a rule of law basis," he said at the annual press conference of the bank, which is 75-percent owned by the German state of Bavaria, with local savings banks holding the rest.

"We want our money back," Bavaria's finance minister Markus Soeder said, adding the precarious state of Heta was the fault of its Austrian management.

Germany's five banking associations this month wrote a letter to the EU Commission, arguing Austria's actions infringed the free movement of capital guaranteed by EU law.

BayernLB said that after completing its revamp in 2014 it expected "solid" progress in 2015, with earnings in its core operations likely to come in similar to the 669 million euros achieved last year.

The bank, bailed out by Bavaria in the financial crisis, last year repaid 1.8 billion euros in state aid and aims to return another 2.3 billion within the next couple of years, using earnings to do so, it said.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)