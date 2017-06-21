MUNICH, June 21 German state-backed lender
BayernLB has repaid a final 1 billion euro ($1.1 bln)
tranche of bailout funds to Bavaria, the finance minister of the
German federal state said.
The repayment means that state-aid proceedings, which were
meant to run until 2019, can be completed ahead of schedule,
Markus Soeder said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the financial crisis, Bavaria injected 10 billion euros
in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees
for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019,
while 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of
Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks
own the rest.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Tom Sims)