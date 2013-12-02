BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUNICH Dec 2 German public-sector lender BayernLB expects the bank to fare well in the ECB's asset quality review and subsequent stress test next year, Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said on Monday.
"With a core tier 1 ratio of almost 15 percent we have enough of a buffer and can be very relaxed (about the asset quality review and bank stress test," the outgoing bank chief said.
Haeusler will be replaced by NordLB manager Joerg Riegler in April while Markus Wiegelmann will succeed Stephan Winkelmeier as Chief Financial Officer.
In October, Haeusler will become BayernLB's chairman. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.