Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown to open tech hub in Warsaw
LONDON, Feb 22 Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown will open a technology hub in Warsaw by mid-2017 to employ around 50 people, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 15 Bayfield Energy Holdings PLC : * Proposed merger with Trinity Exploration & Production Limited * Enlarged group will be led by Bruce Dingwall as exec chairman and Joel
Pemberton as chief executive officer * Trinity shareholders will own 55 percent of new Trinity and Bayfield
shareholders will own 45 per cent
LONDON, Feb 22 Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($125 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.
