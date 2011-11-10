(Follows alerts)

Nov 10 Baytex Energy Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by increased production, and the Canadian oil and gas company nudged up the lower end of its 2011 output view.

It now expects to produce 50,000-50,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2011. It had forecast 49,500-50,500 boe/d earlier.

Third-quarter net income rose to C$51.9 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, from C$23.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Petroleum and natural gas revenue rose 32 percent to C$313.8 million, while production rose 17.5 percent to 52,625 boe/d.

Shares of the company closed at C$52.67 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.