April 18 Baytex Energy Corp said its U.S. subsidiary will sell its non-operated interests in North Dakota to Bakken Hunter, a unit of Magnum Hunter Resources for $311 million.

The assets include about 950 barrels of oil equivalent per day of light oil production. As of Dec. 31, the assets were estimtated to hold proved reserves of 12.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)