Jan 15 Baywa AG :

* Says takes over system service provider PC-Agrar GmbH

* Says plans to take over a 100 pct stake in PC-Agrar GmbH group of companies, subject to approval by antitrust authorities

* Acquisition is to apply retrospectively as at Jan. 1, 2015