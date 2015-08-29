UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 29 Baywa, a German distributor of farming supplies and construction materials, is eyeing cost cuts in the medium double-digit million euro range after recent takeovers created excessive administration expenses, its finance chief was quoted as saying.
Certain overheads at trading companies that were folded into the organisation were no longer justified, Andreas Helber was quoted as saying by investor newsletter Platow Brief.
In early August the group reported first-half earnings before interest and tax down a third at 40.7 million euros ($45.5 million) and net income dropped by 55 percent.
($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.