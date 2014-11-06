UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Baywa AG :
* Presents figures for the first nine months of 2014: energy and building materials continue positive development - low grain prices impact results in agriculture
* Says 9-month EBIT amounted to 74.5 million euros (2013: 177.7 million euros)
* Says 9-month revenues amounted to around 11.4 billion euros(2013: 12.2 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources