UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Europe's biggest agricultural trading company Baywa expects grain prices for next year will continue to rise, Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told a German weekly newspaper.
"It will not be a jump in prices but a moderate rise," he told Welt am Sonntag in a report to be published on Sunday.
He said he expected the company's financial results would be better next year than in 2012, which was forecast at just above 150 million euros ($194.38 million).
As a result of its acquisition of Dutch grains trader Cefetera, German grain trading company Bohnhorst as well as New Zealand's fruit trading company Turners & Growers, Baywa expects to improve its operating profit to 250 million euros by 2014.
($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources