UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Baywa AG : * h1 sales 7.7 bln eur * H1 EBIT 62.1 million EUR * Sees stable 2014 earnings * Says current commodity price development likely to bottom out in H2 * Says growth in operating business appears achievable should markets develop
positively
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources