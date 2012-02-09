Feb 9 Social commerce company Bazaarvoice Inc said it expected to sell about 9.5 million shares in its initial public offering, at between $8 and $10 a share.

The company is selling 9 million shares, with the rest being offered by certain shareholders, including venture capital firm Austin Ventures and Bazaarvoice Chief Executive Brett Hurt.

Bazaarvoice expects net proceeds of about $72 million from the offering, based on the mid-point of the indicative price range. The company claims to help over 30 percent of the world's leading global brands in turning social media into measurable social commerce.

Bazaarvoice has been posting a loss since its inception in 2005. It reported a net loss of $20.1 million in its fiscal 2011.

The company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BV."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore)