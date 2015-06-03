Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, June 3 The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday said it had approved BB&T Corp's application to acquire Bank of Kentucky Financial Corp.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T had announced its plan to acquire Crestview Hills, Kentucky-based Kentucky Financial in September. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.