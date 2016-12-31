BRIEF-China Evergrande says received from stock exchange in-principle approval for spin-off
* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for proposed spin-off
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 31 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of Brazil's state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, said in a securities filing that its board on Friday elected Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho as its new chief executive officer.
The 50-year-old Coelho, until now the chief financial officer of Banco do Brasil itself, takes the helm at a time when BB Seguridade is struggling with a difficult outlook for insurers amid a deep recession in Brazil.
In the filing, released late on Friday, BB Seguridade said that Coelho's predecessor as chief executive, 45-year-old Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, would assume the role of chairman of BB Seguridade's board.
Both executives are veterans of various Banco do Brasil operations, with Coelho, a bank employee for 29 years, previously serving in roles including managing director of finance and managing director of capital markets.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. asset managers pleaded on Tuesday for a delay to international rules on variation margin, the collateral posted for swaps, saying in a letter to international regulators that many will not be ready by the March 1 start date.
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date