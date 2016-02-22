SAO PAULO Feb 22 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, met fourth-quarter profit estimates as rising interest rates helped offset flagging premium underwriting revenues.

Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.013 billion reais ($252 million) in recurring net income last quarter, compared with 987.66 million reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted recurring profit, or that excluding one-time items, of 1.005 billion reais.

The company expects growth in recurring net income of 8 percent to 12 percent this year, compared with about 22 percent in 2015.

($1 = 4.0141 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)