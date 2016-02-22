UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO Feb 22 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, met fourth-quarter profit estimates as rising interest rates helped offset flagging premium underwriting revenues.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.013 billion reais ($252 million) in recurring net income last quarter, compared with 987.66 million reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Monday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted recurring profit, or that excluding one-time items, of 1.005 billion reais.
The company expects growth in recurring net income of 8 percent to 12 percent this year, compared with about 22 percent in 2015.
($1 = 4.0141 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)
