LONDON, June 12 The British Bankers' Association (BBA) is set to appoint Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson, as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Browne will take over from Angela Knight, who said in April she would step down following a five year spell as head cheerleader for Britain's banks.

He is currently Morgan Stanley's head of government relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, having joined the bank around six months ago after being an advisor to Johnson. Browne has also worked as a journalist at the BBC and the Observer and Times newspapers.

"He seems a safe choice," noted one financial industry consultant. "Experience in the City (of London), politics and the press. All the groups he will have to deal with on a daily basis. Hard to find all those qualifications in one individual."

Browne will take on the challenge of defending the UK's unpopular banks, who are blamed by many Britons for the financial crisis. The industry has been under fire over issues including pay, taxpayer bailouts and the mis-selling of insurance products.

The BBA said an announcement on the appointment would be made in due course, and declined further comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Steve Slater and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)