Oct 20 BBA Aviation Plc :

* Agrees to acquire Wiggins Airways FBO at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

* To acquire FBO assets from Ameriflight, LLC at Manchester-Boston regional airport in New Hampshire for cash consideration of $16.2m on a cash and debt free basis

* Acquisition is expected to complete by end of 2014, be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership