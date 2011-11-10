* B&GA unit grows 0.5 pct in Q3

* 4-mth revenues up 8 pct (Adds details)

LONDON, NOV 10 British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation said growth slowed in the third-quarter, hit by less flying activity in North America, though said it was on-track to meet full-year expectations despite tough economic conditions.

The company, which provides refuelling, ground handling and other services to the general and commercial aviation markets, on Thursday said its business and general aviation (B&GA) division grew 0.5 percent in the third-quarter, down on the 4 percent growth it delivered in the first-half.

However, it said sales in the four months to end-October rose 8 percent after adjusting for currency and fuel prices.

"As anticipated, B&GA activity has demonstrated modest growth so far in the second half against more challenging comparators. Despite continuing economic uncertainty, the group is performing well in this environment," BBA Aviation chief executive Simon Pryce said.

Business travel demand has held up better than price-sensitive leisure travel in recent months, according to aviation industry body IATA.

BBA said aftermarket sales rose 19 percent in the quarter, while flight support sales grew 8 percent, and that it was looking to invest in the business further.

"We have a strong pipeline of investment and acquisition opportunities and we continue to anticipate making positive underlying progress, achieving a full year result in line with our expectations," said Pryce. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Adveith Nair)