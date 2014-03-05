March 5 British aircraft services provider BBA
Aviation Plc reported an 8 percent rise in full-year
pretax profit and said Finance Director Mark Hoad would step
down on June 30.
The company, which provides refuelling, de-icing, ground
handling, engine repair and other services to aviation
companies, said underlying pretax profit rose to $170.5 million
in the year ended Dec. 31 from $157.8 million a year earlier.
BBA Aviation said the results were boosted by a strong
performance at its flight support unit Signature.
The London-listed company said it has begun looking for
successor for Hoad.