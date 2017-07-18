惠誉确认元大集团评等为’BBB+’；评等展望稳定

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日确认元大金融控股公司(元大金)及其子公司元大证券(元大证)与元大商业银行(元大银)的所有评等，评等展望稳定。详细的评等结果列示于本新闻稿 末。 评等考量 发行人违约评等(IDR)、国内评等与债券评等 此次评等确认反映了元大集团持续强化的市场地位。透过多项并购案，包括2016年的大众银行以及2014年的东洋证券和国际纽约人寿，元大集团得以透过更多地区及产品的发 展来多元化其营收以及资金来源。 由于元大集团将在未来把其重心放在整合近期的并购与非资本驱使的内生性成长，因此惠誉预期元大将会于2017-2018年放缓其扩张速度。此外，集团内的获利结构也同时改 变，从2014-2015年对证券业务的高依赖性，发展至2016年商银与证券业务各占集团利润的一半。惠誉预期透过内部整合，元大集团的获利水平将逐渐改善。 元大集团亦维持其稳定的风险胃纳和资产品质。元大集团的合并资产品质与同业平均实力相当，其减损放款比率为1.5%，且于2016年底亦保持适当的减损放款覆盖率。 在集团合并基础下，惠誉预期元大的资本水准较其他以银行业为主的金控同业更为强劲，主要因为主管机关对证券业的法定资本要求较为严格。基于集团稳定的利润和渐缓的并购策略 ，惠誉预期元大集团在未来两年内将保持较为稳健的资本水平。尽管大众银行的并购导致元大集团的法定资本适足率从2015年底的142%下降至2016年底的129%，该集 团的法定资本依然拥有一定的缓冲空间。 元大的稳定展望反映出即使集团内部正在整合其市场地位的阶段，公司的营运表现依然稳定。元大银的主顺位无担保债券评等与其长期国内评等一致‘AA-(twn)’，反映在台 湾国内评等范畴下，其债券违约相对可能性的评等。 个别实力评等 元大金个别实力评等为’bbb+’，以反映集团整体的信用体质，而元大银的个别实力评等亦为’bbb+’，以和集团评等一致。 支援评等与支援评等下限 元大银支援评等为'3'，而其支援评等下限为'BB+'。基于该行3%的存款市占率，惠誉认为其中度的国内系统重要性，政府于必要时予以支援的可能性略低。 评等敏感性 发行人违约评等、个别实力评等、国内评等与债券评等 若其风险体质因过度积极的并购行为降低其资本水平，或因追求利差而大量承担风险造成授信审查程序与风险控管的弱化，元大集团的评等则可能被调降。而近期评等调升的可能性有 限，元大集团必须先成功整合旗下子公司，从而提高其盈利能力。 评等结果如下： 元大金融控股公司： 长期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'BBB+'；评等展望 '稳定' 短期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'F2'； 国内长期评等为 'AA-(twn) '；评等展望 '稳定' 国内短期评等为 'F1+(twn)'； 个别实力评等授予为'bbb+' 元大证券： 长期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'BBB+'；评等展望 '稳定' 短期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'F2'； 国内长期评等确认为 'AA-(twn)'；评等展望 '稳定' 国内短期评等确认为 'F1+(twn)'； 元大商业银行： 长期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'BBB+'；评等展望 '稳定' 短期外币发行人违约评等确认为 'F2'； 国内长期评等确认为 'AA-(twn)'；评等展望 '稳定' 国内短期评等确认为 'F1+(twn)'； 个别实力评等为 'bbb+' 支援评等授予为'3'； 支援评等下限授予为'BB+' 主顺位无担保债券评等确认为 'AA-(twn)'； 注：此为英文全文之中文译本，若与原英文版本有任何出入，请以英文版为准。 Contact: Primary Analyst Rowena Chang Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hua N. Contact: Primary Analyst Rowena Chang Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hua N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 编辑附注：惠誉国内评等系依该市场需求或于主权评等相对较低的国家中，提供各受评机构相对信用品质指标。该国国内信用风险最低者，其评等为'AAA'，该国其余受评机构或 债券之评等即以此作为相对衡量基准。国内评等主要提供予该国市场之国内投资人参考使用，并加注受评机构所属国家的专属标记以兹识别，如'AAA(twn)'即为台湾之国内 评等。因此，不同国家之国内评等无法跨国比较。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) 