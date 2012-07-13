ZURICH, July 13 The Swiss SIX exchange said on Friday it has suspended trading of BB Biotech's shares until further notice.

Earlier on Friday, Swiss bank Vontobel said it had made an offer to the board of directors of BB Biotech to exchange shares in the publically traded investment company for those of a newly established Luxembourg-based fund.

BB Biotech said it has rejected the offer. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)