Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 16 Bb Biotech AG
* Says net asset value rose 21.2 percent in swiss francs in Q3
* Carefully monitoring biotech industry and equity markets, significant potential product approvals and launches seen in the coming months Source text: bit.ly/1w8qIpD Further company coverage:
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 15 Conservative U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were close to embracing their party's healthcare overhaul plan after the White House signaled openness to ending an expansion of the government health insurance program for the poor even sooner than proposed.
* Agilent Technologies board of directors elects Koh Boon Hwee as new chairman